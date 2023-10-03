Corporate Deal

Kairos Pharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapeutic treatments for cancer patients, filed with the SEC on Sept. 29 for an initial public offering. The Los Angeles-based company, which has applied to list its shares on the Nasdaq, is advised by Michelman & Robinson partners Megan Penick and Stephen Weiss. The underwriters, led by Boustead Securities LLC, are represented by Olshan Frome Wolosky partner Spencer Feldman.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

October 03, 2023, 10:57 AM

nature of claim: /