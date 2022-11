Corporate Deal

Collective Liquidity Inc., a wealth management platform for unicorn shareholders, announced that it has secured $100 million in a Series A funding round led by Lampros Capital Partners. San Luis Obispo, California-based Collective Liquidity was advised by a Latham & Watkins team led by partners Matthew Hays and Parag Patel. Counsel information for Lampros Capital, based in New York, was not immediately available.

November 22, 2022, 8:09 AM