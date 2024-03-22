Corporate Deal

Mirador Therapeutics, a biotech company focused on developing precision medicine to treat inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, has secured $400 million in a funding round led by ARCH Venture Partners, with participation from OrbiMed, Fairmount and other life sciences investors. San Diego-based Mirador was represented by a Latham & Watkins corporate team led by partners Matt Bush and Cheston Larson. Counsel information for the investors was not immediately available.

March 22, 2024, 12:10 PM

