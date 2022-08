Corporate Deal

Dentons counseled Ceska sporitelna, the Czech subsidiary of Vienna-based ERSTE Bank, in connection with the refinancing of its 113 million euro ($112.5 million) Czech real estate portfolio managed by real estate developer and asset manager Zeitgeist Asset Management. The Dentons team was led by partner Daniel Hurych. Counsel information for Zeitgeist was not immediately available.

Real Estate

August 24, 2022, 9:38 AM