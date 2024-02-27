Corporate Deal

Funds managed by Goldman Sachs Asset Management, BlackRock and affiliate funds of Luxor Capital Group have placed a strategic investment in hospitality management company Montage International in a deal guided by Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Dentons. Financial terms were not disclosed. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson counseled Goldman Sachs. BlackRock was advised by Clifford Chance. New York-based Luxor Capital was advised by Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Kleinberg, Kaplan, Wolff & Cohen. Montage International, which is based in Irvine, California, was represented by a Dentons team.

Banking & Financial Services

February 27, 2024, 10:52 AM

nature of claim: /