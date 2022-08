Corporate Deal

Avient Corp., a polymer materials manufacturer, has agreed to sell its distribution business to an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital for $950 million in cash. Avon Lake, Ohio-based Avient is advised by a Jones Day team led by partners James Dougherty and Ben Stulberg. Counsel information for H.I.G., which is based in Miami, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 15, 2022, 7:40 AM