Cruise line Virgin Voyages announced that it has secured $550 million in a growth funding round led by funds managed by global alternative investment manager Ares Management. Plantation, Florida-based Virgin Voyages was represented by Kirkland & Ellis. Ares Management, which is based in Los Angeles, was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison partners Kenneth Schneider and Michael Vogel.

September 11, 2023, 10:03 AM

