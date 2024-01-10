Corporate Deal

Hewlett Packard has agreed to acquire Juniper Networks, an artificial intelligence-focused network operations provider, for approximately $14 billion. The transaction, announced Jan. 9, is expected to close in late 2024. Spring, Texas-based HP was advised by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Covington & Burling partners Nigel Howard, Mona Patel, Winslow Taub and J.D. Weinberg. The Wachtell Lipton team was led by partners Andrew Brownstein, Steven Green, Raaj Narayan and Benjamin Roth. Juniper Networks, which is based in Sunnyvale, California, was represented by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team including partners Amr Razzak, Steven Sunshine and Joseph Yaffe. Sullivan & Cromwell represented the financial adviser to HP, which was JPMorgan Chase. The S&C team included partner Melissa Sawyer.

Cybersecurity

January 10, 2024, 10:36 AM

nature of claim: /