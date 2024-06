Corporate Deal

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett has guided Goldman Sachs Group in the underwriting of a debt issuance valued at $1 billion. The issuance was announced Jun. 13 by New York-based Univision Communications. The notes come due 2031. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Toby Chun, Todd Crider, Ismael Duran, Jessica O'Connell, Jonathan Pall and Marisa Stavenas.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 14, 2024, 9:31 AM

