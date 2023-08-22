Corporate Deal

DuPont has agreed to sell its 80.1 percent ownership interest in the Delrin acetal homopolymer business to private equity firm TJC LP for approximately $1.8 billion. The transaction, announced on August 21, is expected to close by the end of this year. Wilmington, Delaware-based DuPont was represented by a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team led by partners Brandon Van Dyke and Kyle Hatton. TJC, which is based in New York City, was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by partners Andrew Arons and Michael Amalfe.

