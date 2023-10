Corporate Deal

Jones Day advised Sanofi in connection with the sale of two antibiotic products, Orelox and Bimixin, which are used in the treatment of respiratory and intestinal infections, to pharmaceutical company Teofarma. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Jones Day team was led by partner Gael Saint Olive. Counsel information for Teofarma, which is based in Italy, was not immediately available.

October 02, 2023, 12:09 PM

