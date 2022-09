Corporate Deal

Tamboran Resources Ltd., a natural gas company, together with Bryan Sheffield announced the acquisition of Origin Energy’s interest in three Beetaloo Basin permits for approximately 60 million australian dollars ($40 million). New South Wales, Australia-based Tamboran Resources is advised by Allens; Squire Patton Boggs; and an Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld team led by corporate partner David Sweeney.

Energy

September 22, 2022, 10:04 AM