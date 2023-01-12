Corporate Deal

Organon & Co. announced that it has placed a $8 million strategic investment in Claria Medical Inc., a minimally invasive surgical instruments developer. The transaction, announced Jan. 5, affords Organon with an option to acquire Claria Medical for pre-defined terms. Jersey City, New Jersey-based Organon is advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Jonn R. Beeson. Counsel information for Claria Medical, which is based in San Francisco, was not immediately available.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 12, 2023, 8:35 AM