Corporate Deal

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has agreed to acquire CTI BioPharma Corp. for $1.7 billion. The transaction, announced May 10, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Stockholm-based Swedish Orphan was advised by Latham & Watkins and Mannheimer Swartling Advokatbyra AB. The Latham team was led by partners Leah Sauter and Scott Shean. Seattle-based CTI BioPharma Corp. was represented by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and a Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom team led by partners Kady Ashley and Graham Robinson. The Gibson Dunn team included partners Branden Berns and Ryan Murr.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

May 10, 2023, 12:57 PM

nature of claim: /