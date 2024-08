Corporate Deal

TPG has agreed to sell private luxury terminal provider PS to international airport operator Groupe ADP in a deal guided by Kirkland & Ellis. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based TPG was represented by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Maggie Flores and Michael Chung. Counsel information for Groupe ADP was not immediately available.

Transportation & Logistics

August 23, 2024, 11:14 AM