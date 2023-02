Corporate Deal

Fahrenheit AcquiCo GmbH, controlled by the EQT X Fund, and supported by co-investors Mubadala Investment Co. and Sixth Cinven Fund announced a voluntary public takeover offer of thermal insulation developer va-Q-tec AG. Financial terms were not disclosed. Sweden-based EQT Private is advised by Milbank. Mubadala Investment, which is based in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, is represented by a Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton team.