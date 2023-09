Corporate Deal

Staple Street Capital, a middle-market private equity firm, announced a partnership transaction with members of the Wilkins family to acquire Delaware Valley Floral Group, a supplier of fresh cut flowers and floral supplies across the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Staple Street was advised by Schulte Roth & Zabel. Delaware Valley was represented by King & Spalding.

Business Services

September 07, 2023, 3:19 PM

nature of claim: /