Corporate Deal

GIC Real Estate and Centerbridge Partners LP have announced an unsolicited non-binding proposal agreement to acquire all of INDUS Realty Trust Inc.'s outstanding common stock shares for approximately $65 per share. New York-based INDUS Realty Trust is represented by a Latham & Watkins team. Counsel information for GIC Real Estate and Centerbridge Partners was not immediately available.

Real Estate

November 29, 2022, 8:20 AM