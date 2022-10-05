Corporate Deal

Movella Inc., a motion sensor provider, is going public via SPAC merger with Pathfinder Acquisition Corp. As a result of the merger, Movella Holdings Inc. will be listed on the Nasdaq with a post-transaction equity value of approximately $537 million. The transaction, announced Oct. 4, is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. San Jose, California-based Movella is advised by Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman. Pathfinder Acquisition, which is based in Palo Alto, California, is represented by Kirkland & Ellis. The Kirkland & Ellis team is led by corporate partners Patrick Salvo and Ryan Brissette. Latham & Watkins is counseling Francisco Partners, in connection with $75 million worth of committed financing from the private equity firms affiliates.

October 05, 2022, 8:29 AM