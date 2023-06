Corporate Deal

Restor3d Inc. has agreed to acquire orthopedic patient care-focused medical technology company Conformis Inc. in a deal guided by Jones Day and Hogan Lovells. The transaction, announced June 22, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2023. Durham, North Carolina-based restor3d was advised by a Jones Day team led by partner Bill Zawrotny. Conformis, which is based in Billerica, Massachusetts, was represented by Hogan Lovells.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 26, 2023, 8:47 AM

