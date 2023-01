Corporate Deal

Kuvare Holdings, its affiliates and Davidson Kempner Capital Management announced the formation of Kindley Re Ltd., a $400 million Bermuda-based life and annuity reinsurer, on Thursday in a deal guided by Sidley Austin and Kirkland & Ellis. Chicago-based Kuvare was advised by Sidley Austin partners R. Drake, Anthony Ribaudo and Ryan Scofield. Davidson Kempner, based in New York, was represented by Kirkland & Ellis. The Kirkland corporate team was led by partner Rajab Abbassi.

Insurance

January 13, 2023, 9:24 AM