Corporate Deal

Davis Polk & Wardwell has guided the administrative agent, joint lead arranger and lender in connection with the underwriting of a debt offering valued at an aggregate $510 million. The issuance was announced April 19 by Vernier, Switzerland-based Transocean Ltd. The Davis Polk team included partner Kenneth Steinberg.

Energy

April 22, 2024, 10:24 AM

nature of claim: /