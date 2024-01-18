Corporate Deal

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has agreed to purchase Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The transaction, announced Jan. 17, is expected to close in the first half of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. Sun Pharmaceutical was advised by Davis Polk & Wardwell and Herzog, Fox & Neeman. Taro Pharmaceutical, which is based in Haifa, Israel, was represented by Shearman & Sterling and Meitar. The special committee of Taro's board of directors was counseled by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Goldfarb Gross Seligman & Co. Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson represented BofA Securities, which acted as financial adviser to Taro Pharmaceutical.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 18, 2024, 1:07 PM

