Corporate Deal

MacLean Power, an engineered products manufacturer, announced it has received a majority equity investment from funds advised by Centerbridge Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. MacLean Power was represented by Winston & Strawn. Centerbridge Partners, based in New York, was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team led by corporate partners Steven Napolitano, Maggie Flores and Adarsh Varghese.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 17, 2022, 7:47 AM