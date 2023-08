Corporate Deal

Tower Arch Capital, in partnership with its founders and management team, announced the recapitalization of fiber optic network drilling and installation provider TD&I Cable Maintenance LLC. Financial terms were not disclosed. Salt Lake City-based Tower Arch was advised by a Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher team led by partner Abtin Jalali. TD&I Cable, which is based in Lakeland, Minnesota, was represented by Fabyanske, Westra, Hart & Thomson.

August 31, 2023, 10:11 AM

