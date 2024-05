Corporate Deal

American Electric Power has agreed to sell its distributed resources business, AEP OnSite Partners, to funds advised by Basalt Infrastructure Partners for $315 million. American Electric was represented by Morgan, Lewis & Bockius. London-based Basalt Infrastructure was advised by a Kirkland & Ellis team that was led by partners Kristin Mendoza, Qasim Rasool, Ahmed Sidik and Austin Uhm.

Energy

May 20, 2024, 9:59 AM

nature of claim: /