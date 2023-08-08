Corporate Deal

ADT Inc. has agreed to sell its commercial security, fire and life safety business unit to private equity firm GTCR for $1.6 billion. The transaction, announced Aug. 8, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023. Boca Raton, Florida-based ADT was advised by a Cravath, Swaine & Moore team led by partners Robert I. Townsend III, O. Keith Hallam III and Sanjay Murti. Counsel information for GTCR, which is based in Chicago, was not immediately available.

