Davis Polk & Wardwell has guided the underwriters in connection with a debt offering valued at an aggregate $2 billion. The issuance was announced Nov. 16 by the Province of British Columbia. The Davis Polk team included partners Jonathan Cooklin, Michael Farber, Dominic Foulkes and Deanna Kirkpatrick.

November 17, 2023, 9:54 AM

