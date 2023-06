Corporate Deal

General Atlantic has agreed to make an investment in ATOSS Software AG in a deal guided by Milbank and Hengeler Mueller. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based General Atlantic was advised by a Milbank team that included partners Sebastian Heim, Thomas Ingenhoven, Norbert Rieger and Matthias Schell. ATOSS Software, which is based in Munich, was represented by a Hengeler Mueller team that included partners Henning Hilke, Simon Link and Hans-joerg Ziegenhain.

Investment Firms

June 16, 2023, 4:39 PM

