Corporate Deal

Sun Life Financial Inc., through SLC Management, announced that it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in portfolio review service provider Advisors Asset Management Inc. for $214 million. The transaction, announced Sept. 1, is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Toronto-based Sun Life is advised by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom. The Skadden Arps team includes partners Matthew Collin and David Hepp. Advisors Asset Management, which is based in Monument, Colorado, is represented by a Chapman and Cutler team.

Banking & Financial Services

September 02, 2022, 9:11 AM