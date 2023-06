Corporate Deal

Prince Industries, a HC Private Investments portfolio company, announced that it has acquired precision machining and sheet metal fabrication company Vulcan Machine Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. Chicago-based Prince Industries was advised by Winston & Strawn. Counsel information for Vulcan Machine, which is based in Union, New Jersey, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 28, 2023, 9:10 AM

