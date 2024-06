Corporate Deal

Medtronic was counseled by Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr and CM Law in a debt offering worth 3 billion euros ($3.26 billion). Underwriters for the offering, including BofA Securities, Citigroup and J.P. Morgan Chase and Co., were counseled by Davis Polk & Wardwell. The Davis Polk team included partners David Bauer, Deanna Kirkpatrick and Michael Mollerus.

June 06, 2024, 9:33 AM

