Corporate Deal

Marsh & McLennan has agreed to acquire public blockchain platform Cardano. The transaction, announced June 11, is expected to close by the end of 2024. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Marsh & McLennan was advised by a Norton Rose Fulbright team that included partners Matthew Bartlett, Saskia Blokland, Lesley Browning, Dominic Stuttaford and Albert Weatherill. Counsel information for the Netherlands-based Cardano was not immediately available.

Insurance

June 14, 2024, 12:22 PM

nature of claim: /