Corporate Deal

Citigroup and Apollo Global Management announced a $25 billion partnership on Thursday in a deal guided by a bevy of law firms. The partnership will include participation from Mubadala Investment Co., acting as Apollo’s strategic partner, and Apollo’s subsidiary Athene. New York-based Citigroup was advised by a Cravath, Swaine & Moore team led by partners Jeffrey Dinwoodie, Stephen Kessing, Jelena McWilliams, Ryan Patrone and Andrew Pitts. Apollo Global Management, which is also based in New York, was counseled by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Sullivan & Cromwell. The Paul Weiss team was led by partner Anastasia Peterson.

Investment Firms

September 27, 2024, 12:07 PM