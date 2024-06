Corporate Deal

PPC Enterprises has agreed to place a minority growth investment in Indus Valley Partners in a deal guided by Covington & Burling and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based PPC Enterprises was advised by Covington & Burling. Indus Valley Partners, which is based in Noida, India, was represented by a Simpson Thacher team that included partners Timothy Gaffney and Sven Mickisch.

Technology

June 21, 2024, 12:49 PM

nature of claim: /