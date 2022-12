Corporate Deal

Locus Robotics Inc., an autonomous mobile robot manufacturer, announced that it has secured $117 million in a Series F funding round with participation from G2 Venture Partners, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP, Stack Capital Group Inc., Hercules Capital and others. Wilmington, Massachusetts-based Locus Robotics was advised by a Sidley Austin team led by partners Alex Temel and William Schwab. Counsel information for investors was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 01, 2022, 9:24 AM