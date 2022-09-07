Corporate Deal

Church & Dwight Co. Inc. has agreed to acquire the Hero Mighty Patch brand and other acne products for $630 million. The transaction, announced Sept. 6, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2022. Ewing, New Jersey-based Church & Dwight is advised by a Proskauer Rose team led by partners Andrea Rattner and Simon Sharpe. Hero Mighty Patch, which is based in New York, is represented by a Sidley Austin team including partners David Grinberg and Katy Lukaszewski.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 07, 2022, 9:32 AM