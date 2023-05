Corporate Deal

Private equity firm Vector Capital has agreed to acquire Riverbed Technology, an IT solutions provider, in a deal guided by Paul Hastings and White & Case. Financial terms were not disclosed. San Francisco-based Vector Capital was advised by Paul Hastings. Riverbed Technology, which is based in San Francisco, was represented by White & Case. Davis Polk & Wardwell counseled a steering committee of Riverbed’s lenders.

Technology

May 31, 2023

