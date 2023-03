Corporate Deal

OptionMetrics announced that it has acquired equities, ADR and ETF dividend forecasting platform Woodseer Global in a deal guided by Fieldfisher; Polsinelli and RWK Goodman LLP. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based OptionMetrics was advised by Fieldfisher and Polsinelli. Woodseer Global, which is based in London, was represented by a RWK Goodman team.

Banking & Financial Services

March 29, 2023, 10:10 AM

