Luda Technology Group Ltd., a stainless steel and carbon steel flanges and fittings products manufacturer, filed with the SEC on March 4 to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. The Hong Kong-based company is advised by Michael Li & Co. and Loeb & Loeb partner Lawrence Venick. The underwriters, led by Pacific Century Securities, are represented by VCL Law and the Zhong Lun Law Firm.

March 05, 2024, 11:58 AM

