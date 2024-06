Corporate Deal

Burlington Northern Santa Fe LLC was counseled by Cravath, Swaine & Moore in a debt offering valued at $1.3 billion. Baker Botts represented underwriters BofA Securities, Goldman Sachs Group and Morgan Stanley. The Baker Botts team included partners Carina Antweil and Jon Lobb.

Banking & Financial Services

June 04, 2024, 10:05 AM

