Corporate Deal

Greenfire Resources Inc., a thermal energy resources producer and developer, is going public via SPAC merger with M3-Brigade Acquisition III Corp. As a result of the merger, Greenfire Resources will have a post-transaction equity value of approximately $950 million. The transaction, announced Dec. 15, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023. Calgary, Canada-based Greenfire Resources is represented by Carter Ledyard & Milburn; Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer; and Felesky Flynn LLP. M3-Brigade Acquisition is advised by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Osler, Hoskin & Harcourt. The Wachtell Lipton team is led by partner John L. Robinson.

Renewable Energy

December 15, 2022, 11:46 AM