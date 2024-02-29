Corporate Deal

Viatris has agreed to enter a significant global research and development collaboration with Idorsia Ltd. The venture, which will transfer $350 million to Idorsia for the global development of two phase three assets, provides Viatris with worldwide commercialization rights for both selatogrel, a self-administered medicine for patients with a history of heart attack, and cenerimod, an oral therapy for the treatment of the most common form of lupus. Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based Viatris was advised by a Cravath, Swaine & Moore team led by partner G.J. Ligelis Jr. Counsel information for Idorsia, which is based in Allschwil, Switzerland, was not immediately available.

