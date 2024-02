Corporate Deal

Aquiline Capital Partners has placed a majority investment in Health Prime International, a physician practice revenue cycle management provider. Financial terms were not disclosed. New York-based Aquiline Capital was advised by a Ropes & Gray team led by private equity partners Sam Levitt and Scott Abramowitz. Counsel information for Health Prime, which is based in National Harbor, Maryland, was not immediately available.

