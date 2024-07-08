Corporate Deal

Flix SE, the global travel tech company, and EQT, the global investment organisation, together with Kühne Holding, representing one of the world’s leading logistics entrepreneurs and investors, announced a definitive agreement for EQT and Kühne to acquire a 35% minority stake in Flix. Financial terms were not disclosed. Flix, which is based in Munich, was represented by a Sullivan & Cromwell team including partners Carsten Berrar and Michael Rosenthal. Counsel information was not available for EQT.

