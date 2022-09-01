Corporate Deal

Avient Corp., a polymer materials manufacturer, announced that it has completed it previously announced acquisition of Koninklijke DSM NV’s protective materials business, including the 'Dyneema' brand, for approximately $1.5 billion. Avon Lake, Ohio-based Avient Corp. was advised by a Jones Day team led by partners James Dougherty and Benjamin Stulberg. Counsel information for DSM, which is based in the Netherlands, was not immediately available.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 01, 2022, 10:58 AM