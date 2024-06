Corporate Deal

Community Health Systems was counseled by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett in a debt issuance valued at $1.23 billion. The Simpson Thacher team included partners Vanessa Burrows, Jonathan Cantor, Richard Fenyes, Jonathan Pall, William Sheehan and Lia Toback. The notes come due 2032.

Health Care

June 10, 2024, 10:31 AM

nature of claim: /