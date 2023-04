Corporate Deal

Dentons advised NEO Investment Partners on the sale of luxury chocolatier Pierre Marcolini Group to VM2 Holdings, controlled by Seoul, South Korea-based MBK Partners. Financial terms were not disclosed. The Dentons team was led by partner Guillaume Kessler. VM2 was represented by a Baker McKenzie team, which was led by partner Jean-Denis Marx.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

April 27, 2023, 11:17 AM

nature of claim: /