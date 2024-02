Corporate Deal

Alimentation Couche-Tard, a Canada-based convenience store company, was counseled by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom in a debt offering valued at an aggregate $2.95 billion. The Skadden Arps team included partner Ryan Dzierniejko.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 09, 2024, 9:55 AM

