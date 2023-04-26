Corporate Deal

Carrier Global Corp. has agreed to acquire Viessmann Climate Solutions, a sustainable energy systems developer, for 12 billion euros ($13.3 billion). The transaction, announced April 25, is expected to close at the end of 2023. Palm Beach Gardens, Florida-based Carrier Global was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison and Linklaters. The Paul Weiss team includes partners Scott Barshay and Laura Turano. Viessmann was represented by a Hengeler Mueller team and Davis Polk & Wardwell.

Renewable Energy

April 26, 2023, 8:45 AM

